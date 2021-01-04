Da Katy Perry a Bruno Mars: tutte le canzoni che compiono 10 anni nel 2021

Roma – Ogni canzone è legata al periodo del suo debutto, si sa. Eppure, nonostante il tempo che passa, ci sono alcuni ‘tormentoni’ di cui basta sentire le prime note per essere immediatamente trasportati indietro. Tra nostalgia e voglia di riascoltarle rivivendo quei tempi, ecco le canzoni che in questo 2021 compiranno 10 anni:

Jessie J – Price Tag ft. B.o.B (25 gennaio 2011)



Lady Gaga – Born This Way (28 febbraio 2011)



Selena Gomez & The Scene – Who Says (4 marzo 2011)



LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock – Party Rock Anthem (9 marzo 2011)



Katy Perry – E.T. ft. Kanye West (31 marzo 2011)



Britney Spears – Till The World Ends (5 aprile 2011)



Bruno Mars – The Lazy Song (16 aprile 2011)



Nicki Minaj – Super Bass (5 maggio 2011)



Rihanna – California King Bed (7 maggio 2011)



Beyoncé – Run the World (Girls) (19 maggio 2011)



Katy Perry – Last Friday Night (13 giugno 2011)



Lady Gaga – The Edge Of Glory (17 giugno 2011)



Selena Gomez & The Scene – Love You Like A Love Song (24 giugno 2011)



Gotye – Somebody That I Used To Know feat. Kimbra (5 luglio 2011)



Demi Lovato – Skyscraper (15 luglio 2011)



Maroon 5 – Moves Like Jagger ft. Christina Aguilera (9 agosto 2011)



One Direction – What Makes You Beautiful (19 agosto 2011)



LMFAO – Sexy and I Know It (16 settembre 2011)



Adele – Someone Like You (30 settembre 2011)



Rihanna – We Found Love ft. Calvin Harris (20 ottobre 2011)



Bruno Mars – It Will Rain (10 novembre 2011)



Katy Perry – The One That Got Away (11 novembre 2011)



David Guetta – Titanium ft. Sia (21 dicembre 2011)



Jessie J – Domino (26 dicembre 2011)



