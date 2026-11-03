The secret of the Knights at the table: the menu in Assisi reviving the Templar Rule

The culinary journey “Francis and the Templars” at Il Frantoio restaurant: pulses, eggs, seasonal vegetables, local meats with lamb and pork, and historic wine pairings inside Fontebella Palace Hotel.

ASSISI – At Il Frantoio restaurant, located inside the Fontebella Palace Hotel in Assisi, historical research takes shape through a gastronomic journey dedicated to Francis and the Templars. The historical Rule of the Templars prescribed a sober and balanced diet: pulses, eggs, seasonal vegetables, fish, and meats eaten sparingly according to the region, with a focus on lamb and pork.

In this rediscovery of ancient culinary gestures and essential flavors, the table becomes a living historical testimony and authentic hospitality, adding a new chapter to the story of the palace in Via San Francesco.

The menu concludes with the dessert “Bread and Milk”, inspired by the frugal morning meal of medieval knights. The recipe uses leftover bread in a delicate milk cream, served with ice cream and crisp caramelized bread wafers.

The final course pairs with Muffato della Sala by Marchesi Antinori, produced from noble rot grapes harvested in the Umbrian vineyards of Ficulle. Its complex sweetness closes a circle of memory, where contemporary hospitality meets the spirit of history.

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