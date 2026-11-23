The route organized by the Fontebella Palace Hotel, which retraces the ancient Via Francigena—later known as the Way of Saint Francis—is designed for a type of tourism seeking direct contact with the city’s civic and chivalric history.

Assisi – Before becoming a pilgrimage route for travelers from all over the world, this path was the daily road walked on foot by Francis between makeshift winter shelters and the care of the outcasts. From the small Porziuncola, granted by the Benedictines, to the Sacro Tugurio of Rivotorto, passing through the ancient leper hospital guarded by the Templars: retracing those twelve circular kilometers today starting from the Fontebella Palace Hotel means stepping back into the real, concrete geography of the saint’s life.

The route follows the ancient Via Francigena, which later became the Way of Saint Francis, and is conceived for cultured travelers looking for a direct connection with the town’s civic and chivalric past.

The first leg, descending from the historic center toward San Pietro, leads onto the Strada della Mattonata. This walkway, which connects the upper town to Santa Maria degli Angeli, holds a story of civic participation linked to the period following the 1997 earthquake.

To rebuild and pave the path, the municipal administration of the time launched a public subscription: every citizen or pilgrim could purchase a single brick and have their own name engraved upon it. Walking on this pavement means honoring the memory of the people who helped rebuild Assisi.

Upon reaching the plain, the itinerary touches the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli and the Porziuncola, the small church donated by the Benedictines to Francis, where the saint found shelter during the winter months. From here, skirting the cycle path and the historic route, the walk continues toward Rivotorto, home to the Sacro Tugurio, the primitive dwelling of the first friars.

Halfway between Santa Maria degli Angeli and Rivotorto, near the current cemetery, the path reveals its bond with the medieval and chivalric epic. Here stands the small church of Santa Maria Maddalena, a building of Templar origin. At the time of Francis, this site housed Assisi’s leper hospital. The Knights Templar guarded the church and served directly inside the healthcare facility. It was precisely in this context of assisting the sick that Francis came into contact with the chivalric order, sharing the work of caring for the marginalized.

The value of this itinerary also lies in its accessibility, which allows the experience to be tailored to the pace of each traveler. The route is easy and free of prohibitive elevation changes: those wishing to experience the walk in its entirety can set off directly on foot from the Fontebella Palace Hotel, completing the full twelve-kilometer loop back to the property.

For families with children or those preferring a shorter approach, the hotel’s hospitality service makes it possible to organize the day by driving down to the valley parking lots and walking only the final flat stretch between the Porziuncola, the Templar church of Santa Maria Maddalena and Rivotorto, before comfortably returning to the historic center.

Past the Sacro Tugurio of Rivotorto, the trail climbs back toward the historic center, closing a loop that restores the authentic dimension of the Umbrian territory to the traveler, where hospitality becomes the starting point for historical discovery.