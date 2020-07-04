Metaforamorfosis: una personale dell’artista brasiliano Rafael Silveira

La Dorothy Circus Gallery di Roma è orgogliosa di presentare Metaforamorfoses, una personale dell’artista brasiliano Rafael Silveira. Per l’occasione, a venire esposta sarà una serie inedita di 12 tele ad olio, alcune impreziosite da una collezione di cornici create artigianalmente dall’artista quali appendici dell’opera stessa.

La mostra sarà visitabile su appuntamento. Per prenotare una visita, pregasi di scrivere a info@dorothycircusgallery.com o chiamare al +39 0668805928

Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome is proud to present Metaforamorfoses, a Brazilian artist Rafael Silveira’ solo show for the very first time exhibiting in Rome. In this occasion the gallery will showcase a brand-new series of 12 oil paintings, some of which embellished by a collection of hand-crafted carved frames created by the artist itself. The exhibition can be visited by appointment only, in case of interest please contact info@dorothycircusgallery.com or call +39 0668805928